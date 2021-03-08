UP govt constitutes panel for celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence

UP govt constitutes panel for celebrations of 75 years of India's IndependencePTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:33 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted an organising committee for the state-level 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.
According to an official statement, the committee will be headed by the governor and the executive committee will be headed by the chief minister.
The state government has prepared a grand plan for the commemoration, the release said.
The celebrations will begin on March 12 and continue for 75 weeks.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated via video link in the first meeting of the national committee constituted under the chairmanship of the prime minister to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Independence
- Uttar
- Amrit Mahotsav'
- India
- Yogi Adityanath
- national committee
ALSO READ
John Abraham books Independence Day weekend release for 'Attack'
Navy team measures depth of glacial lake in Uttarakhand's Tapovan
Jay Bista slams 141, powers Uttarakhand to win over Meghalaya
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Union Home Secy Ajay Bhalla to hold review meeting
UN human rights office alarmed by ‘attacks’ on judicial independence in Haiti