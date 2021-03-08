UP govt constitutes panel for celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted an organising committee for the state-level 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.

According to an official statement, the committee will be headed by the governor and the executive committee will be headed by the chief minister.

The state government has prepared a grand plan for the commemoration, the release said.

The celebrations will begin on March 12 and continue for 75 weeks.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated via video link in the first meeting of the national committee constituted under the chairmanship of the prime minister to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

