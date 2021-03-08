Left Menu

Godrej Properties' shareholders approve raising up to Rs 3,750 cr

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Monday said the companys shareholders have approved the companys proposal to raise up to Rs 3,750 crore through issue of securities. The special resolution was to approve raising of funds in one or more tranches, by issuance of securities for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,750 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:34 IST
Godrej Properties' shareholders approve raising up to Rs 3,750 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Monday said the company's shareholders have approved the company's proposal to raise up to Rs 3,750 crore through issue of securities. In a regulatory filing, the Mumbai-based developer informed that a special resolution in this regard was approved by shareholders with requisite majority. Godrej Properties had sought shareholders' approval through postal ballot. The special resolution was to approve raising of funds in one or more tranches, by issuance of securities for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,750 crore. The shareholders also approved enhancement of investment limit of the company up to Rs 7,500 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an extremely unfair impact on the income and economic opportunities of women, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, calling for long-term measures to improve labor market conditions for women.Yel...

Soccer-Deal almost done for UEFA Champions League reforms - Agnelli

Agreement on a new-look Champions League structure is close to being completed and should be sealed in the next two weeks, Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and chairman of the European Club Association ECA, said on Monday. Agnelli told...

UK's Johnson says COVID data promising, warns against complacency

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the latest COVID-19 data had been positive but that people should still be cautious about the potential for a new spike in cases.I agree that there are some encouraging signs, Johnson...

New York City public high school students to return to classroom on March 22 -mayor

Public high schools in New York City will welcome students back for in-person instruction on March 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday, the latest step by the United States largest school system to open classrooms shuttered due to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021