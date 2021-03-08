Left Menu

Greece investigates video of police beating man

Greece is investigating reports of police brutality prompted by amateur video circulating on social media which showed officers beating a man in an Athens suburb after they were called out to check if lockdown rules were being respected.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:37 IST
Greece investigates video of police beating man

Greece is investigating reports of police brutality prompted by amateur video circulating on social media which showed officers beating a man in an Athens suburb after they were called out to check if lockdown rules were being respected. The incident caught on camera on Sunday evening, which was condemned by opposition parties, led to clashes between police and dozens of people protesting against police violence in the southern suburb of Nea Smyrni.

Police fired teargas and flash bombs to disperse the crowds. An internal police probe has been ordered into the case while a prosecutor has also launched a preliminary investigation, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysohoidis said in a statement on Monday.

"Senseless violence cannot be justified. We are adamant about that," Chrysohoidis said, referring to the clashes with the police. There were contradictory reports on the circumstances of the incident.

A police statement said a group of officers, checking whether social distancing rules were being observed, was attacked by a crowd of about 30. At least 11 people were temporarily detained. Witnesses said some people were protesting against the imposition of a fine and that police used unreasonably excessive force.

"The boy was on the floor as they were beating him up. They could have just hand-cuffed him, why were they beating him? I'm furious," a woman who did not disclose her name told state TV. Greece has been struggling for over a year with the pandemic, imposing and lifting restrictions on movement to help protect its fragile economy and a health system battered by a decade-long financial crisis.

There have been sporadic protests but they have been nowhere near the scale of the clashes during the debt crisis when tens of thousands of demonstrators battled police and authorities were accused of failing to curb police brutality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an extremely unfair impact on the income and economic opportunities of women, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, calling for long-term measures to improve labor market conditions for women.Yel...

Soccer-Deal almost done for UEFA Champions League reforms - Agnelli

Agreement on a new-look Champions League structure is close to being completed and should be sealed in the next two weeks, Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and chairman of the European Club Association ECA, said on Monday. Agnelli told...

UK's Johnson says COVID data promising, warns against complacency

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the latest COVID-19 data had been positive but that people should still be cautious about the potential for a new spike in cases.I agree that there are some encouraging signs, Johnson...

New York City public high school students to return to classroom on March 22 -mayor

Public high schools in New York City will welcome students back for in-person instruction on March 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday, the latest step by the United States largest school system to open classrooms shuttered due to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021