Left Menu

Menstrual status and exclusion: HC notices to Guj, Centre

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:42 IST
Menstrual status and exclusion: HC notices to Guj, Centre
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Gujarat High Court has directed the state government to take steps to create awareness and sensitize health workers toprohibit social exclusion of women on the basis of their menstrual status at all places, be it private or public, religious or educational.

The division bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and IJ Vora issued notices to the state and Central governments, returnable on March 31, on a PIL seeking its direction for a law to specifically deal with the exclusionary practice against women on the basis of their menstrual status.

In its order passed on February 26 and made available on March 8, the court said, as a prima facie consideration of the issue being raised in the PIL, it would direct the state government to take steps to raise awareness through media campaigns and sensitization of health workers, among others.

The government should also allocate necessary funds for this and create a mechanism for checks on institutions indulging in such discrimination, it said.

It maintained the issue at hand was ''very delicate,'' and sought the response of the state and Central governments among otherrespondents on it.

The PIL, filed by Nirjhari Sinha and Jharna Pathak, sought the court's direction to declare the need for a law that specifically deals with exclusionary practice against women on the basis of their menstrual status.

The PIL wanted guidelines to be framed for enforcement of fundamental rights of women preventing and prohibiting exclusionary practice against women on the basis of their menstrual status.

It also sought mechanisms to ensure educational institutions, hostels, and living spaces for women studying, working and others, private or public, do not follow such exclusionary practice.

The PIL referred to a media report in February last year about 68 girls in a hostel being strip-searched to prove they were not menstruating.

The PIL said social exclusion of women on the basis of menstrual status is violative of the Articles 14, 15, 17 and 21 of the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an extremely unfair impact on the income and economic opportunities of women, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday, calling for long-term measures to improve labor market conditions for women.Yel...

Soccer-Deal almost done for UEFA Champions League reforms - Agnelli

Agreement on a new-look Champions League structure is close to being completed and should be sealed in the next two weeks, Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and chairman of the European Club Association ECA, said on Monday. Agnelli told...

UK's Johnson says COVID data promising, warns against complacency

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the latest COVID-19 data had been positive but that people should still be cautious about the potential for a new spike in cases.I agree that there are some encouraging signs, Johnson...

New York City public high school students to return to classroom on March 22 -mayor

Public high schools in New York City will welcome students back for in-person instruction on March 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday, the latest step by the United States largest school system to open classrooms shuttered due to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021