U.N. rights boss calls on Myanmar to let trapped protesters go

U.N. rights boss calls on Myanmar to let trapped protesters goReuters | Geneva | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:44 IST
The United Nations human rights office voiced deep concern on Monday at the fate of 200 peaceful protesters trapped by Myanmar's security forces in Yangon and called for them to be allowed to leave in safety without reprisals.
Three people were killed in Myanmar on Monday at demonstrations against last month's military coup, and hundreds of protesters in the main city Yangon pleaded for help after they were cornered by security forces after dark.
The office of Michelle Bachelet wrote on Twitter: "#Myanmar: We are deeply concerned about the fate of some 200 peaceful protestors – incl. women – who have been cordoned by security forces in Yangon, and may be at risk of arrest or ill-treatment. We urge the police to immediately allow them to leave safely and without reprisals."
