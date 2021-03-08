Punjab Govt to provide free travel for women across state

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the Punjab government has brought a change in the state budget on this international women's day, which allows travel-free services for women across the state on all Government buses. "I am happy to share that Punjab Govt has decided to make travel free for women across the state in all Government buses. We have been persistent in our efforts to empower our women and we will continue doing the same. Happy InternationalWomensDay to everyone," Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.

The government will start eight new schemes aimed at empowering and protecting women on the occasion of International Women's Day. "The government will issue appointment letters to 2,047 women teachers and launch 181 Saanjh Shakti Helpline and Police Helpdesks," he added.

Every year on March 8, this day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. "Happy with the way our 5th Budget has maintained balance between Punjab's present needs & the needs of our future generations. Farmers, Healthcare, Education, Women, Social Security & Development of State Infrastructure form the core pillars of the State Budget & our governance," he said. (ANI)

