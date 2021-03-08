Left Menu

Italian police accuse Algerian man of role in 2015 Bataclan attack

Italian police said on Monday they had evidence an Algerian man in the southern city of Bari was a member of the Islamic State militant group and had helped the perpetrators of a coordinated attack that killed 130 people in Paris in 2015.

Italian police said on Monday they had evidence an Algerian man in the southern city of Bari was a member of the Islamic State militant group and had helped the perpetrators of a coordinated attack that killed 130 people in Paris in 2015. Athmane Touami, 36, who was already in prison for separate crimes, was accused on Monday of providing counterfeit documents to the gunmen and bombers who attacked the Bataclan concert hall, cafes, restaurants and the outside of the Stade de France sports stadium.

He and his two brothers were part of a group specialized in providing logistic support to Jihadist groups operating in Belgium and France, according to Italian magistrates. British and French police had put him on a list of people allegedly engaged in "activities related to terrorism", a statement said. He was already serving a two-year prison sentence in Bari for forging documents.

"We tapped his phone because we had received a warning. We listened to him talking about the Finsbury Park mosque in London, where he personally knew an imam," Roberto Rossi, Bari's chief prosecutor, told Reuters. Finsbury Park, in north London, is one of Britain's biggest mosques.

Italian police said they had evidence that during his time at a Bari deportation centre, where he was sent before his imprisonment, he had been planning a return to France. Bari, the capital of the Puglia region at the heel of Italy's boot, is the country's gateway to the Balkans and the Middle East. Prosecutors in the city are particularly alert to the arrival of possible Jihadist militants.

"We have had similar investigations in the past... if one comes from Syria or Iraq this is the best way through Europe," chief prosecutor Rossi said. (Additional reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Gavin Jones and Nick Macfie)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

