Left Menu

NHRC notices to JH govt, Ministry of Social Justice over 'delay' of pension

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:02 IST
NHRC notices to JH govt, Ministry of Social Justice over 'delay' of pension

The NHRC has issued notices to the Jharkhand government and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment over reported ''delay and denial'' of pension and ''diversion of funds'' meant for senior citizens, widows and the specially-abled, officials said on Monday.

In a statement, the rights panel said it has taken cognisance of a media report, and observed that the contents of it, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation.

''The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the basis of a media report has observed that it appears the funds became a bone of contention between the Centre and the government of Jharkhand for a considerable period resulting in denial or delayed payment of financial assistance under various schemes, including the old-age pension and COVID relief payments under the Pradhan Mantri Gharib Kalyan Yojana, PMGKY, in the state,'' it said. Reportedly, since July last year that is in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted the livelihood of lakhs of people across the country, the government of Jharkhand ''stopped distribution'' of pensions to nearly 10 lakh eligible widows, senior citizens and specially-abled citizen across the state, the statement said.

Issuing notices to the Jharkhand government through its chief secretary and the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment through its secretary, the commission has expressed concern as to how the money received from the Centre under one head, was reportedly utilised for another head, ''resulting thereby in denial of basic need for survival of the poor people'', the statement said.

The NHRC has also expressed concern over a ''reported huge gap'' between the beneficiaries on the roll, and those actually getting the pension under various categories. The state government and the ministry have been given six weeks to submit a detailed report, it said.

The statement said that the media report highlighted the case study of a 62-year-old small farmer, with a meagre income, who had to borrow more than Rs 10,000 from relatives to pay his hospital bills when his leg was fractured in Ukamar village in Latehar district in July last year. But for five months after his fracture, he did not receive any pension money of Rs 1,000 per month, as per his entitlement under a central government scheme for senior citizens, it added.

Reportedly, all the eligible persons are not being paid pension despite protest by people for long. There is a huge gap of about 64 per cent between the beneficiaries on the rolls, and the ones who are actually getting the pension under different categories, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's ambassador to UK says Aung San Suu Kyi should be released

Myanmars ambassador to Britain Kyaw Zwar Minn said on Monday that his countrys detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint should be released.In a statement issued after speaking to foreign minister Dominic Raab and juni...

Indian Railways announces integrated Rail Madad Helpline number "139"

To overcome the inconvenience over multiple helpline numbers for grievances and enquiry during railway travel, Indian Railway has integrated all railway helplines into a single number1--39 Rail Madad Helpline for quick grievance during the ...

Ice hockey-NWHL to play out virus-hit season in Boston

The National Womens Hockey League, which last month suspended its season due to a COVID-19 outbreak across some teams, said on Monday it will complete the abbreviated campaign over two days later this month in Boston. Daily COVID-19 testing...

Lockdown in 11 hotspots in Thane city from March 13 to 31

A lockdown between March 13 and 31 was declared on Monday in 11 hotspots in Thane city by the civic administration, officials said.The order, issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said the decision was taken due to rise in CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021