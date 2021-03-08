Maha: Woman held for killing husband in Virar

A 29-year-old woman was arrested in Virar in Palghar district for allegedly killing her husband as the couple used to have frequent fights, police said on Monday.

Jagdish Pawar (30) was stabbed to death late Saturday night after one such quarrel and his wife Neha was held for the crime in the early hours of Sunday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Renuka Bagde said.

Advertisement

The couple resided in Virar and have an 8-year-old son, the ACP informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)