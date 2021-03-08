School bus driver held for raping Class 11 girl in UP

A school bus driver in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district has been arrested for allegedly raping a Class 11 student, police said on Monday.

The arrest has been made following a complaint by the teenager's uncle who claimed the incident took place in January this year, Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

''An FIR was lodged at the Anoopshahr police station after which the accused school bus driver has been arrested,'' Singh said. ''The accused had sweet-talked the girl into building a rapport and had given her a mobile phone also. He is accused of raping the girl on January 21,'' the officer said. Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, he added.

