SC resorts to dialogical remedies on the issue of ipso facto clause in contracts

The Supreme Court on Monday resorted to 'dialogical remedies' by which it has engaged in conversation through its judgement with the other two organs--legislature and executive--of the government seeking clarity on broader validity/invalidity of ipso facto clauses in contracts. Provisions of Ipso facto clauses are in contracts which allow a party (terminating party) to terminate the contract with its counter party (debtor) due to the occurrence of an "event of default'. In the context of insolvency law, in some of these ipso facto clauses, the "event of default" includes applying for insolvency, commencement of insolvency proceedings, appointment of insolvency representative and others. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said, "We leave open the broader question of the validity/invalidity of ipso facto clauses in contracts for legislative intervention". The issue of ipso facto clause came up during the deliberation on an appeal of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, which has challenged the NCLAT order by which it had upheld the decision of NCLT restraining it from terminating the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with a private firm on account of 'default' due to insolvency. The bench said, "we would like to take this opportunity to note the desirability of Parliament providing its legislative vision on the broader validity of ipso facto clauses…In the past, this Court has adopted such dialogical remedies - where the Court engages in a dialogue in its judgments with the other two organs of government so that each organ can best perform its constitutionally assigned role". The top court said that the validity of such ipso facto clauses has been considered in a global perspective by international organizations and in the domestic jurisdictions of nation-states in their national insolvency laws. It referred to various laws in foreign countries including in USA and UK on the ipso facto clause in order to assess their validity in India, it needs to be understood the global trends in contemporary jurisprudence. "We can attempt to extrapolate our experiential learning from comparative law. As India develops into a responsive member of the international community, our laws cannot afford to be inward-looking," the bench said. "On the one hand there is a need of ensuring that the debtor remains as a "going concern" throughout the insolvency process. On the other hand, the law has to respect the freedom to enter upon contracts and the sanctity of enforcing contractual remedies. Controlling the ambit of ipso facto clauses does give rise to arguments of infringing upon the parties' freedom to enter into and enforce their contracts," the bench said while referring to guide of United Nations Commission of International Trade Law (UNCITRAL). The bench said that in 2005, the report of the expert committee on company law noted the requirement of reforms in the Indian insolvency regime, specifically citing the lessons from the recently published UNCITRAL Guide. It said, however, this recommendation was never directly embodied legislatively since the current Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) contains no clear-cut provision which invalidates ipso facto clauses. Justice Chandrachud, who wrote a 138-page verdict on the issue said that the position of law in India today invalidates ipso facto clauses in--Government licenses, permits, registrations,..a similar grant or right given by the Centre, State Government, and contracts where the counter-party supplies essential/critical goods and services to the corporate debtor. "However, no clear position emerges in relation to the validity of ipso facto clauses in other contracts, from the bare text of the IBC", it said, adding that this task is now left to this Court in the present case. The top court said that though appreciating the task it understands that there is separation of powers under the constitution between three organs-judiciary, legislature and executive.

"In performing our duties as members of the judicial branch in this case, we must tread a fine line between providing a just decision while not entering into the domain of the legislature," it said, adding that "Consequently, we hold that question of the validity/invalidity of ipso facto clauses is one which the court ought not to resolve exhaustively in the present case". It said that court can appeal in earnest to the legislature to provide concrete guidance on this issue, "since the lack of a legislative voice on the issue will lead to confusion and reduced commercial clarity". "… we would like to take this opportunity to note the desirability of Parliament providing its legislative vision on the broader validity of ipso facto clauses," it said. The top court said that the court is an institution which responds to concrete cases brought before it and it is not within its province to engraft into law its views as to what constitutes good policy.

