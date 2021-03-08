Man gets lifer for raping minor girl

Hyderabad, Mar 8 (PTI): A 32-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court here on Monday for raping a minor girl in 2012.

The court for XI Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge at Nampally convicted the man and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

Advertisement

The girl was about 13 years old in 2012.

She was raped by the accused when she went to watch TV in his room. He was subsequently arrested following a complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)