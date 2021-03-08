Punjab Assembly passes resolution to salute indomitable spirit of women

The Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday, saluting the indomitable spirit of women in contributing to the progress of the nation.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in the Budget Session to mark the International Women's Day.

Singh termed the day an occasion ''to realistically assess where we have reached and to rededicate ourselves to providing a life of equality and dignity to every woman in the state''.

The chief minister underlined the government's strong and continued commitment to the empowerment of women and girl child at every level, including the family, the work place and the society in general.

International Women's Day is celebrated across the world on March 8.

This year's theme -- 'Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world' -- celebrates the tremendous efforts by women in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the pandemic, and it highlights the gaps that remain, the UN Women stated. Recognizing the immense contribution of women in making this world a better place to live, the House resolved ''to work with dedication towards providing them an ambience of equity, justice, and freedom to further empower them to be equal partners in the progress of Punjab and our country''.

Lauding the decisions of the state government to provide 50 per cent reservation for women in Urban Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions, and 33 per cent reservation in state government employment, it noted that ''this ensures better representation of women in decision-making and contributes to the furtherance of their interests''.

Recalling the words of founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, who had said about women, 'so kyun manda aakhiye jittu jammen rajan', the chief minister stressed the importance of various measures to power the changing attitudes about women.

He pointed out that it was replete with great women personalities, such as Indira Gandhi, Margaret Thatcher and Bibi Sahib Kaur.

Earlier speaking, Punjab minister Aruna Chaudhary and AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke also talked about women who were taking part in the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

