PTI | Kochi | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:21 IST
Rapist-killer from Assam sentenced to death

(EDS: Recasting intro) Kochi, Mar 8 (PTI): A 28-year-old man from Assam was on Monday sentenced to death by a court near here for raping and killing a 61-year-old woman at her house nearly three years ago.

The Additional District Sessions Court at Paravur awarded the death sentence.

It found that the case would fall in the category of rarest of the rare cases and ordered capital punishment to Parimal Sahu, who is called as Munna.

Judge Murali Gopal Pandala pronounced the death sentence to the accused after finding him guilty under IPC Section 376 A (punishment for causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim).

Also, the court ordered the accused to pay a fine of Rs one lakh and in default of payment of fine to undergo simple imprisonment for one month.

He was also awarded jail and penalties in varying terms after finding him guilty under various sections of the IPC including 449 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death), 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

The woman staying along with her mentally challenged son was found murdered at her house in Puthenvelikkara on March 19, 2018. The accused was arrested soon after.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

