Woman, daughter stabbed to death in Agra

The incident took place on Sunday night at Jarar village when Sharada Devi, 50, and her daughter Kamini, 19, were sleeping in their house. According to SSP Bablu Kumar, they have constituted five teams to arrest the accused.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:23 IST
A man allegedly stabbed a woman and her daughter to death in Agra's Bah area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night at Jarar village when Sharada Devi, 50, and her daughter Kamini, 19, were sleeping in their house. Family members alleged that accused Govind entered their house and killed both with a knife. He also attacked Sharda Devi's daughter-in-law Vimlesh when she tried to save them. She was injured in the incident and undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to SSP Bablu Kumar, they have constituted five teams to arrest the accused. A forensic team has been deployed to collect evidence.

