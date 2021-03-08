Left Menu

Biden to deliver prime time address to mark COVID shutdown anniversary

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:33 IST
Biden to deliver prime time address to mark COVID shutdown anniversary
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden will deliver his first prime time address Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of widespread shutdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

Biden's remarks will focus on the many sacrifices Americans have made and the losses people have suffered, while discussing efforts to beat the virus and return to normal, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Governments lack credible commitment to prohibition of torture: UN expert

A UN expert said today governments worldwide lacked credible commitment to the absolute and universal prohibition of torture and ill-treatment and most are defensive, dismissive or evasive over allegations of such abuse.While the reactions ...

HC seeks govt response on Mehbooba's petition over delay in issuing passport

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday sought a report from the government within two weeks on a plea filed by PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti over delay in issuance of passport to her.Mehbooba had applied for a f...

I got an opportunity to join BJP due to party’s women reservation: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said she got an opportunity to join the BJP due to women reservation implemented by the party. Speaking at an event organised by the Pradesh Mahila Morcha on International Womens Day, the ...

UN highlights transformative power of equal participation, marking International Women’s Day

In a message on International Womens Day, marked annually on 8 March, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres outlined clear evidence, such as better social protection programmes, stronger climate policies and enduring peace agreements, when wome...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021