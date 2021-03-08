Biden to deliver prime time address to mark COVID shutdown anniversary

President Joe Biden will deliver his first prime time address Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of widespread shutdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

Biden's remarks will focus on the many sacrifices Americans have made and the losses people have suffered, while discussing efforts to beat the virus and return to normal, she added.

