Biden to deliver prime time address to mark COVID shutdown anniversary

Biden to deliver prime time address to mark COVID shutdown anniversaryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:33 IST
President Joe Biden will deliver his first prime time address Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of widespread shutdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.
Biden's remarks will focus on the many sacrifices Americans have made and the losses people have suffered, while discussing efforts to beat the virus and return to normal, she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
