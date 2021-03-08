Duo from Odisha held for selling ganja

Left Menu

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:37 IST
Two persons from Odisha were arrested for alleged drug-peddling on Monday, police said.

The accused were looking for customersnear Badagabettu in Udupi when they were caught, the police said.

The arrested were Poornachandra Das (23) and Kamalu (28), they said.

Over 2.20 kg ofganja worth Rs 70,000 and two mobile phones costing about Rs 9,000 were seized from the accused, they added.

