Duo from Odisha held for selling ganja

Two persons from Odisha were arrested for alleged drug-peddling on Monday, police said.

The accused were looking for customersnear Badagabettu in Udupi when they were caught, the police said.

Advertisement

The arrested were Poornachandra Das (23) and Kamalu (28), they said.

Over 2.20 kg ofganja worth Rs 70,000 and two mobile phones costing about Rs 9,000 were seized from the accused, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)