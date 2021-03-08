Mahanirvani Akhada refuses govt assistance of Rs one crore for Kumbh

Mahanirvani Akhada refuses govt assistance of Rs one crore for KumbhPTI | Haridwar | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:57 IST
One of the leading ‘akhadas’ of Naga seers, Mahanirvani Akhada, has refused to accept the assistance of Rs one crore offered to it by the Uttarakhand government in view of expenses related to the forthcoming Kumbh fair.
The state government has given Rs one crore each as Kumbh assistance to all 13 akhadas of saints in Haridwar to help them meet the expenses of the forthcoming event.
However, the Mahanirvani Akhada has chosen to meet the expenses out of its own resources at a time when a number of akhadas have demanded an increase in the amount being given as assistance by the state government.
Secretary of Mahanirvani Akhada, Ravindra Puri said they cannot accept this donation as they themselves have been contributing from time to time to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
