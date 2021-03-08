U.N. condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia, concerned about Saudi response

U.N. condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia, concerned about Saudi responseReuters | New York | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:04 IST
The United Nations condemned on Monday drone and ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, claimed by Yemen's Houthi group, and expressed concern about Saudi's air strikes in response, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
"We urge all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law," he told reporters. "It's really quite simple - such actions are detrimental to the mediation efforts being carried out by our special envoy Martin Griffiths."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.
- Yemen
- Saudi
- Stephane Dujarric
- Saudi Arabia
- Martin Griffiths
- Houthi
- The United Nations
ALSO READ
Saudi's SAMI signs defence venture deal with U.S. Lockheed Martin
Saudi defence firm SAMI targets $5 bln annual revenue by 2030
OBITUARY-Yamani, the Saudi oil minister who brought the West to its knees
Suit blames Saudi Arabia for attack at Florida military base
Former Saudi oil minister Zaki Yamani dies, Okaz newspaper says