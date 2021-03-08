U.N. condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia, concerned about Saudi response

The United Nations condemned on Monday drone and ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, claimed by Yemen's Houthi group, and expressed concern about Saudi's air strikes in response, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"We urge all parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law," he told reporters. "It's really quite simple - such actions are detrimental to the mediation efforts being carried out by our special envoy Martin Griffiths."

