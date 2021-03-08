Left Menu

Delhi Police celebrates Women's Day by honouring women achievers, giving command roles

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Delhi Police celebrated the achievements of women police personnel and honoured 22 of them on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:05 IST
Delhi Police celebrates Women's Day by honouring women achievers, giving command roles
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Delhi Police celebrated the achievements of women police personnel and honoured 22 of them on Monday. "22 women police personnel were honoured for their remarkable efforts beyond the call of duty during Corona pandemic period and 15 civilian women from various fields like medical services, social services, entrepreneurs, trainers and good Samaritans, who have made a significant contribution to the society," said Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava at the event.

He said: "We wanted to make a statement on this Women's Day in two ways. One, by letting our women force take command roles and manage priority policing today. Secondly, by felicitating women police officers who have done exceptional work in their fields and beyond." The Commissioner, who was the chief guest at the ceremony held at Aadarsh Auditorium, Police Headquarters, highlighted that major traffic junctions, PCR vehicles and police station functioning were commanded by women. Our idea is to state that with self-belief women can and are doing marvellous works, shoulder to shoulder with men, breaking gender stereotypes.

"We invited women who have helped us serve better. We also invited the nine mothers from vulnerable sections whom we assisted to transport them to hospital for their deliveries but as providence would have it, their babies were born in our PCR vans and we got a chance to assist them," he added. Reiterating Delhi Police's Zero Tolerance approach towards crime against women, the Commissioner stated that although a lot of progress has been made in achieving gender equality, discrimination is still there in some areas of society which would also change with time.

"Last year, the crime against women reduced by 30 per cent in Delhi. Delhi Police is committed to ensuring safety and security of women who constitute half of the population. He enlisted the women safety measures taken up by Delhi Police like Sashakti self-defence programme, tech apps like Himmat Plus, Safe City project with 10,000 cameras and assured that Delhi Police is continuously striving to secure and serve women better," he said. In order to celebrate this day with larger participation, a number of programmes such as lectures on gender sensitisation, meeting with residents, installing sanitary pad dispensing machines in female washrooms, visiting ladies among senior citizens, Nukkad Nataks on Good Touch-Bad Touch and display of Jansampark Vahans at Garden of Five Senses were organised in the run-up to the occasion.

During the event, the Commissioner of Police honoured 22 women police personnel for their remarkable efforts beyond the call of duty during coronavirus pandemic. Classical cultural dance performance by school children, self defence technique demo and short pantomime play on women equality to educate the audience and spread awareness were also showcased during the occasion.

A 40-second video film made by Delhi Police on Women's Day that shows women police officers of all ranks with a message was also screened to the applause of the audience. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai City beat FC Goa 6-5 in tie-breaker to reach maiden ISL final

Mumbai City FC edged past FC Goa 6-5 in a tie-breaker to reach their maiden Indian Super League final here on Monday.They will meet the winners of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United.The match was the first ever sudden de...

Governments lack credible commitment to prohibition of torture: UN expert

A UN expert said today governments worldwide lacked credible commitment to the absolute and universal prohibition of torture and ill-treatment and most are defensive, dismissive or evasive over allegations of such abuse.While the reactions ...

HC seeks govt response on Mehbooba's petition over delay in issuing passport

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday sought a report from the government within two weeks on a plea filed by PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti over delay in issuance of passport to her.Mehbooba had applied for a f...

I got an opportunity to join BJP due to party’s women reservation: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said she got an opportunity to join the BJP due to women reservation implemented by the party. Speaking at an event organised by the Pradesh Mahila Morcha on International Womens Day, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021