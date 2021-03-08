Delhi Police celebrates Women's Day by honouring women achievers, giving command roles

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Delhi Police celebrated the achievements of women police personnel and honoured 22 of them on Monday. "22 women police personnel were honoured for their remarkable efforts beyond the call of duty during Corona pandemic period and 15 civilian women from various fields like medical services, social services, entrepreneurs, trainers and good Samaritans, who have made a significant contribution to the society," said Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava at the event.

He said: "We wanted to make a statement on this Women's Day in two ways. One, by letting our women force take command roles and manage priority policing today. Secondly, by felicitating women police officers who have done exceptional work in their fields and beyond." The Commissioner, who was the chief guest at the ceremony held at Aadarsh Auditorium, Police Headquarters, highlighted that major traffic junctions, PCR vehicles and police station functioning were commanded by women. Our idea is to state that with self-belief women can and are doing marvellous works, shoulder to shoulder with men, breaking gender stereotypes.

"We invited women who have helped us serve better. We also invited the nine mothers from vulnerable sections whom we assisted to transport them to hospital for their deliveries but as providence would have it, their babies were born in our PCR vans and we got a chance to assist them," he added. Reiterating Delhi Police's Zero Tolerance approach towards crime against women, the Commissioner stated that although a lot of progress has been made in achieving gender equality, discrimination is still there in some areas of society which would also change with time.

"Last year, the crime against women reduced by 30 per cent in Delhi. Delhi Police is committed to ensuring safety and security of women who constitute half of the population. He enlisted the women safety measures taken up by Delhi Police like Sashakti self-defence programme, tech apps like Himmat Plus, Safe City project with 10,000 cameras and assured that Delhi Police is continuously striving to secure and serve women better," he said. In order to celebrate this day with larger participation, a number of programmes such as lectures on gender sensitisation, meeting with residents, installing sanitary pad dispensing machines in female washrooms, visiting ladies among senior citizens, Nukkad Nataks on Good Touch-Bad Touch and display of Jansampark Vahans at Garden of Five Senses were organised in the run-up to the occasion.

During the event, the Commissioner of Police honoured 22 women police personnel for their remarkable efforts beyond the call of duty during coronavirus pandemic. Classical cultural dance performance by school children, self defence technique demo and short pantomime play on women equality to educate the audience and spread awareness were also showcased during the occasion.

A 40-second video film made by Delhi Police on Women's Day that shows women police officers of all ranks with a message was also screened to the applause of the audience. (ANI)

