White House "alarmed" by frequency of attacks targeting Saudi Arabia

White House "alarmed" by frequency of attacks targeting Saudi ArabiaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:05 IST
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday that the Biden administration remains alarmed by escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia, and that Saudi Arabia faces "genuine security threats" from Yemen's Iran-allied Houthi movement and elsewhere in the region.
"We of course continue to work in close cooperation with the Saudis, given the threat," Psaki told a daily news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- White House
- Jen Psaki
- Saudis
- Biden
- Saudi Arabia
- Houthi
- Iran
ALSO READ
Biden approves Texas disaster declaration after deadly freeze
Biden pays a visit to ailing former GOP Sen. Bob Dole
Biden's attorney general nominee Garland vows to prioritize civil rights
Biden's first month was a 'honeymoon,' but bigger challenges loom ahead
US Domestic News Roundup: Cold, lack of water overwhelm Texas hospitals; Biden's attorney general nominee and more