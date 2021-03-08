White House "alarmed" by frequency of attacks targeting Saudi Arabia

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday that the Biden administration remains alarmed by escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia, and that Saudi Arabia faces "genuine security threats" from Yemen's Iran-allied Houthi movement and elsewhere in the region.

"We of course continue to work in close cooperation with the Saudis, given the threat," Psaki told a daily news briefing.

