Left Menu

NSEL welcomes HC order on payback, blames big brokers for delay

Following this, Rs 35 crore were distributed equally among the 12,127 investorsdepositors.Thereafter, Rs 40 crore were made available for distribution among investors following which government filed an application before the lower court seeking that priority be given to the small investors first.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:19 IST
NSEL welcomes HC order on payback, blames big brokers for delay

63 Moons, the erstwhile promoter of the shuttered commodities spot exchange NSEL, has welcomed the Bombay High Court order asking the state to pay back small depositors/investors who lost money in the exchange scam and squarely blamed big brokers associations for the long delay.

Citing the provisions of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act that seeks to protect the middle-class and poor depositors, a division bench of justices SS Shinde and Manish Pitale earlier in the day asked Maharashtra to distribute the funds procured from attached assets to small investors whose outstanding dues were between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

The court order came on an appeal filed by Maharashtra and a Pune-based NSEL claimant Rabibai Mohamad Ismail challenging the two orders of the MPIDA Court in October and November 2020.

Welcoming the order, 63 Moons said that from day-one, NSEL has been in support of this distribution to small claimants. Over Rs 250 crore are lying in the escrow account which, if distributed among small claimants, would clear the outstanding of around 6,445 claimants, it said. It also claimed that NSEL, with the help of 63 Moons has been striving to recover the default amount from 22 defaulters, which led to decree of Rs 3,365 crore and crystallization of liability by the High Court committee worth over Rs 900 crore, which is pending confirmation by the HC, and an injunction of Rs 4,515 crore. The government had between 2014 and 2o15 distributed dues of 608 investors with underf Rs 2 lakh dues and 50 per cent of the outstanding amounts of 6,445 investors, whose dues were over Rs 2 lakh but under Rs 10 lakh.

With regard to the 5862 investors with over Rs 10 lakh claims, about 6.5 per cent of the outstanding amounts were paid.

In 2018, the government sought the court's permission to distribute the remaining available funds to the remaining 50 per cent of those investors whose outstanding amounts were between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. This request was, however, turned down by the lower court which said the funds shall be equally distributed among all the investors/depositors. Following this, Rs 35 crore were distributed equally among the 12,127 investors/depositors.

Thereafter, Rs 40 crore were made available for distribution among investors following which government filed an application before the lower court seeking that priority be given to the small investors first.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai City beat FC Goa 6-5 in tie-breaker to reach maiden ISL final

Mumbai City FC edged past FC Goa 6-5 in a tie-breaker to reach their maiden Indian Super League final here on Monday.They will meet the winners of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United.The match was the first ever sudden de...

Governments lack credible commitment to prohibition of torture: UN expert

A UN expert said today governments worldwide lacked credible commitment to the absolute and universal prohibition of torture and ill-treatment and most are defensive, dismissive or evasive over allegations of such abuse.While the reactions ...

HC seeks govt response on Mehbooba's petition over delay in issuing passport

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday sought a report from the government within two weeks on a plea filed by PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti over delay in issuance of passport to her.Mehbooba had applied for a f...

I got an opportunity to join BJP due to party’s women reservation: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said she got an opportunity to join the BJP due to women reservation implemented by the party. Speaking at an event organised by the Pradesh Mahila Morcha on International Womens Day, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021