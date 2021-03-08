Left Menu

5 drug peddlers among 7 arrested with narcotics in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:23 IST
Seven people, including five drug peddlers, were arrested and narcotic substances recovered from them in Ramban and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Acting on specific information, a police party deployed at Nashri checkpoint intercepted a tanker heading for Punjab from Srinagar, they said.

Nine kilograms poppy was recovered from the vehicle, and driver Kala Singh and cleaner Sadiq Mohd were arrested, they said.

During preliminary questioning, the accused confessed to illegally transporting the contraband, the police said.

A case was registered and an investigation taken up, they said.

Two men were arrested in Poonch after 124 grams heroin was found in their possession, the police said.

SSP Ramesh Angral said a police team was on routine patrolling at Madana in Surankote when the duo were signalled to stop for routine frisking but they tried to flee.

They were identified as Sajjad Ahmed and Ahjaz Ahmed, residents of Seri Khawaja village of Surankote.

The SSP said a case was registered in this connection.

Three people, including a drug peddler, were arrested in Ramban district, the officials said.

Thirty grams heroin was seized from the peddler, they said.

