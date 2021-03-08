Left Menu

SC to hear former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh's plea on Tuesday

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear plea by BJP leader and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh seeking directions to transfer all cases registered against her by the West Bengal police to an independent agency.

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear plea by BJP leader and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh seeking directions to transfer all cases registered against her by the West Bengal police to an independent agency. A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit gave directions for the matter be listed tomorrow.

"Considering the urgency, let the matter be listed tomorrow before the appropriate bench of this Court", Justice Lalit said. The top court had earlier granted protection from arrest in all the cases registered against Ghosh, who had joined the BJP.

Ghosh claimed in her plea that she joined the BJP before the last Lok Sabha elections and 10 first information reports (FIRs) were registered against her "in false cases". She said four more FIRs were filed against her after the elections. The petitioner sought a stay on the arrest warrant issued against her on February 4, 2021, registered at Keshpur police station.

She sought a direction to the respondents, particularly the Union of India (UOI), to call for reports of the Central Industrialist Security Force (CISF) submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the alleged incident of May 12, 2019. Ghosh also sought direction to the West Bengal government to furnish the complete list of cases/FIRs registered by them, directly or indirectly, against her.

The petitioner sought directions for the West Bengal government to give the petitioner prior notice, at least 10 clear days in advance, in the event of their registering a new/fresh case/FIR against her. (ANI)

