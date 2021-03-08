Left Menu

Jewellery worth lakhs looted from shop in Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:30 IST
Jewellery worth lakhs looted from shop in Lucknow

Three armed miscreants looted silver and gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees from a jewellery shop in the busy Ashiana locality of Lucknow on Monday, police said here.

The shop is located in Sector H, LDA Colony, and an FIR has been lodged in this connection, they said.

The shopkeeper, Deepak Rastogi, was attacked with the butt of a weapon when he tried to resist, the police said.

His son, Arnav, was held hostage briefly, they added.

The shopkeeper said the trio arrived at his shop around 3.30 pm. One was wearing a helmet and the other had masks covering their faces, the police said.

Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said the cost of the looted jewellery was being assessed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US presents warring Afghan sides with draft peace agreement

Frustrated by a stalled peace process and escalating violence, the U.S. has presented an eight-page draft peace agreement to Afghanistans warring sides for review.The U.S. told the parties to come to Turkey in the coming weeks ready to move...

BSCEM-APVP members clash over ‘anti-Army’ posters, slogans during Women's Day prog

The Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch BSCEM on Monday alleged that ABVP workers attacked its members during an event to mark the International Womens Day where labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur was to speak.The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Paris...

Lebanon army chief berates politicians after president calls to clear protests

Lebanons president told the army and security forces on Monday to clear roadblocks after a week of protests over a collapsing economy and paralysed government, but the army chief warned that troops should not get sucked into the political d...

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack gets new Commissioner of Police

The Odisha government on Monday appointed seinor IPS officer Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi as the new Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar- Cuttack.A notification issued by the Home Department said that Priyadarshi, a 1995 batch IPS officer, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021