Women protest against March 1 lathicharge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Women in Ghat area of Chamoli district demonstrated with black flags on International Women's Day on Monday to protest against the police lathicharge on them in Gairsain on March 1.

Villagers clashed with police at Diwalikhal on March 1 during a march to the state assembly demanding widening of Nandprayag-Ghat motor road.

Police used water canons and resorted to lathicharge to control the protesting villagers resulting in some of them getting injured.

The protesters alleged that the functions being organised in the name of International Women's Day were just eyewash.

''If the state government really cared for women, it would not have used water canons and lathicharged women on March 1. All the functions being organised to display care for women on the International Women's Day are just an eyewash,'' a protester, Basanti Devi, said.

