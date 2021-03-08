Left Menu

Mathura court adjourns hearing of case of PFI activists

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:47 IST
A Mathura court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the case of two Popular Front of India (PFI) activists arrested last month for allegedly plotting to execute a series of blast in the state capital and elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh.

''The accused were brought from Lucknow jail by STF (Special Task Force) on the basis of a production warrant issued by First Additional District Judge Anil Kumar Pandey on March 4,'' government counsel Shiv Ram Singh said. Anshad Badruddin and Firoz Khan, both Karala natives, were arrested in mid-February from Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad and a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including 16 explosive devices, batteries and detonators, a pistol and live cartridges, were recovered from their possession.

The STF had submitted an application in the court for taking both the accused in remand.

Defense counsel Madhuban Datt Chaturvedi had earlier sought the copy of STF request for remand.

The judge fixed March 9 for arguments on remand request.

The STF said the two had confessed to their involvement in the PFI funding to journalist Siddique Kappan and his three accomplices to foment trouble after the death of a Hathras gangrape victim.

Kappan and his alleged associates were arrested last year on October 5 when they were on their way to the Hathras village.

They were arrested earlier on the apprehension of causing a breach of peace but were later slapped with stringent charges of sedition and terror acts besides the breach of the Information Technology Act.

