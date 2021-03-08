Left Menu

1993 Mumbai blasts convict dies

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 23:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Noor Mohammad Khan, a 1993 Mumbai blasts convict, died at his residence in suburban Khar after a prolonged illness, a police official said on Monday.

Khan, a close aide of the blasts conspiracy mastermind Tiger Memon, died on Sunday, the official said.

He was buried at the Santacruz burial ground on Monday morning.

Khan had been sentenced to ten years in prison by the special TADA court in the blasts case on November 24, 2006.

A builder by profession, Khan was convicted for storing in his godown 58 bags of the explosive RDX and later disposing them of in the Nagla creek in Thane.

At least 257 persons were killed when 12 coordinated blasts ripped through Mumbai on March 12, 1993.

