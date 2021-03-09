Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-03-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 00:05 IST
Woman who fought off assailants to be appointed as police SI: Rajasthan govt

Twenty-five-year-old Vasundhara Chauhan of Dholpur who fought off armed assailants in a bus and thwarted an attempt to free a prisoner will be appointed as sub-inspector of police, the Rajasthan government has decided.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took the decision to honour Chauhan for her indomitable courage and valour on International Women's Day, according to an official statement.

On March 3, a team of four policemen was taking convict Dharmendra alias Lucca back to the Sarvar Jail in Bharatpur in a roadways bus after court appearance in Dholpur when five armed miscreants targeted them.

The assailants threw chili powder on the policemen escorting the convict and snatched their weapons.

One of the miscreants also fired from a country-made pistol to scare passengers.

However, Vasundhara and Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) jawan Kamar Singh took on the criminals without caring about their life. Chauhan thrashed the assailants whereas Singh pushed them out of the bus.

For this bravery, the state government had promoted RAC constable Singh to the post of head constable and honoured Chauhan with a citation.

