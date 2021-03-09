Delhi Police commissioner honours 22 women personnel, 15 civilians on Women’s Day

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Monday honoured 22 women personnel and 15 civilians on the occasion of International Women’s Day for their remarkable efforts during COVID-19 pandemic.

He honoured the 22 women police personnel for their remarkable efforts beyond the call of duty during the pandemic and 15 civilian women from various fields like medical services, social services, entrepreneurs, trainers and good samaritans, who have made significant contribution to the society, a statement said.

According to police, women personnel took the lead in all areas, including field policing, managing of major traffic intersections, pickets, driving PCR vehicles, attending to helpdesks at police stations and working as duty officers.

The Delhi Police celebrated International Women’s Day at the police headquarters with Shrivastava as the chief guest.

In order to celebrate this day with larger participation, a number of programmes such as lectures on gender sensitisation, meeting with residents, installing sanitary pad dispensing machines in washrooms, ‘Nukkad Nataks’ on good touch-bad touch and display of Jansampark Vahans at Garden of Five Senses, were organised in the run-up to the Women’s Day, it said.

Nine women who had delivered babies in PCR vans on their way to hospitals were special invitees with their kids to witness the women’s day function. Two policewomen who had helped such a lady with childbirth were also felicitated, it stated.

A 40-second video film made by the Delhi Police that shows women police officers of all ranks -- constables to special commissioner -- saying a message each was also screened during the programme, it said.

“We wanted to make a statement on this Women’s Day in two ways. One, by letting our women force take command roles and manage priority policing today. Secondly, by felicitating women police officers who have done exceptional work in their fields and much beyond,” Shrivastava said.

Reiterating Delhi Police’s zero tolerance approach towards crime against women, the top cop stated that although a lot of progress has been made in achieving gender equality, discrimination is still there in some areas of society which would also change with time.

Last year, crime against women reduced by 30 per cent in the national capital. The Delhi Police is committed to ensure safety and security of women who constitute half of the population, he asserted.

The police commissioner also enlisted the women safety measures taken up by the city police force like Sashakti self-defence programme, tech apps like Himmat Plus, Safe City project with 10,000 cameras, among others, the statement added.

PTI NIT SRY

