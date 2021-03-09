Left Menu

U.S. arrests another Oath Keepers associate over Capitol riots

The U.S. Justice Department has arrested another alleged associate of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia over his alleged role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In charging documents made public on Monday, the FBI said Robert Minuta, 36, a recent resident of Hackettstown, N.J. who owns a tattoo shop in Newburgh, N.Y., "berated and taunted" U.S. Capitol Police while he was clad in military-style gear, then attacked the Capitol and disrupted Congress as it was certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 00:31 IST
U.S. arrests another Oath Keepers associate over Capitol riots
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Justice Department has arrested another alleged associate of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia over his alleged role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In charging documents made public on Monday, the FBI said Robert Minuta, 36, a recent resident of Hackettstown, N.J. who owns a tattoo shop in Newburgh, N.Y., "berated and taunted" U.S. Capitol Police while he was clad in military-style gear, then attacked the Capitol and disrupted Congress as it was certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. The charging document alleges he later deleted a Facebook account he had maintained for 13 years to "conceal his involvement in these offenses."

A Justice Department spokeswoman said Minuta was taken into custody over the weekend. Minuta is the latest alleged associate of the Oath Keepers to face charges for his role in the Capitol riots, in which more than 100 police officers were assaulted, one was killed, and the Capitol suffered millions of dollars in damages.

Last month, a grand jury indicted nine associates of the Oath Keepers over charges they conspired to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's election victory. Several of them have since pleaded not guilty. "Minuta stormed the Capitol grounds and was photographed standing in a crowd of rioters near a Capitol entrance, filming U.S. Capitol police officers with a mobile cellular phone," the charging documents say.

"Eventually, Minuta unlawfully breached the Capitol building itself." Later, as he exited, he was caught on video shouting to police: "All that's left is the Second Amendment!"

He faces charges of obstructing an official proceeding, unlawful entry and tampering with documents. Information about who is representing him in the case was not immediately available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US presents warring Afghan sides with draft peace agreement

Frustrated by a stalled peace process and escalating violence, the U.S. has presented an eight-page draft peace agreement to Afghanistans warring sides for review.The U.S. told the parties to come to Turkey in the coming weeks ready to move...

BSCEM-APVP members clash over ‘anti-Army’ posters, slogans during Women's Day prog

The Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch BSCEM on Monday alleged that ABVP workers attacked its members during an event to mark the International Womens Day where labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur was to speak.The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Paris...

Lebanon army chief berates politicians after president calls to clear protests

Lebanons president told the army and security forces on Monday to clear roadblocks after a week of protests over a collapsing economy and paralysed government, but the army chief warned that troops should not get sucked into the political d...

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack gets new Commissioner of Police

The Odisha government on Monday appointed seinor IPS officer Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi as the new Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar- Cuttack.A notification issued by the Home Department said that Priyadarshi, a 1995 batch IPS officer, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021