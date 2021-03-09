Bhubaneswar-Cuttack gets new Commissioner of Police

The Odisha government on Monday appointed seinor IPS officer Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi as the new Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar- Cuttack.

A notification issued by the Home Department said that Priyadarshi, a 1995 batch IPS officer, who is presently working as the Additional DG, Crime Branch, will replace Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Advertisement

''The state government has allocated me a major responsibility and I will work with utmost sincerity,'' Priyadarshi told reporters in his reaction.

Sarangi, a 1990 batch IPS officer, has been transferred and posted as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation.

''I thank the state government for the opportunity to serve as CP. I would remember this challenging tenure amidst Covid-19 and will derive satisfaction that I gave my best and received love and respect of the people,'' Sarangi said.

1988 batch IPS officer M Akhaya was transferred and posted as DG Fire Services, Home Guards and Director of Civil Defence, Odisha, against the existing vacancy. He was working as the CMD of OPH&WC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)