Left Menu

Lebanon army chief berates politicians after president calls to clear protests

President Michel Aoun issued the call to open up the roads across the country after a meeting with top officials while the army's top commander held a separate meeting with military commanders at which he stressed the right to peaceful protest. Army chief General Joseph Aoun also berated Lebanon's sectarian-based politicians for their handling of the crisis, warning of an unstable security situation.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 00:57 IST
Lebanon army chief berates politicians after president calls to clear protests

Lebanon's president told the army and security forces on Monday to clear roadblocks after a week of protests over a collapsing economy and paralysed government, but the army chief warned that troops should not get sucked into the political deadlock. President Michel Aoun issued the call to open up the roads across the country after a meeting with top officials while the army's top commander held a separate meeting with military commanders at which he stressed the right to peaceful protest.

Army chief General Joseph Aoun also berated Lebanon's sectarian-based politicians for their handling of the crisis, warning of an unstable security situation. "The officer also is suffering and is hungry, to the officials I say, where are you going? What are you waiting for? What are you planning to do?" he said in a statement, urging them to find long-lasting solutions to stop the country’s financial meltdown.

One political source said tension between the president and army commander grew after the request to clear roads. Since the Lebanese pound, which has lost 85% of its value, tumbled to a new low last week, protesters have blocked roads daily.

But there have not been reports of violent confrontations between the security, army and protesters during the week. General Aoun on Monday warned against pulling the army into political bickering.

"The fragmentation of the army means the end of the entity, this is impossible to let happen. The army is holding together and the experience of '75 will not be repeated," he said. The army has long been billed as a rare institution of national pride and unity. Its collapse at the start of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war, when it split along sectarian lines, catalyzed Lebanon's descent into militia rule.

ESCALATION Monday's meeting at the presidency also stipulated a crackdown on anyone violating monetary and credit laws, including foreign exchange bureaus, a statement by the president's office said.

As Lebanon's financial crisis erupted in late 2019, a wave of mass protest rocked the country, with outrage boiling over at leaders who have overseen decades of state graft. Tens of thousands of jobs have been lost, bank accounts have been frozen and many have been plunged into poverty.

On Monday, three main roads leading south into the capital were blocked while in Beirut itself, protesters briefly closed a road in front of the central bank. "We have said several times that there will be an escalation because the state isn't doing anything," said Pascale Nohra, a protester on a main highway in the Jal al-Dib area.

By Monday evening, Jal al-Dib protesters had set up tents with some saying they would spend the night in the street. In Tyre in the south, one man tried to burn himself by pouring gasoline on his body but civil defence members stopped him in time, the state news agency said.

In Tripoli in the north, one of Lebanon's poorest cities, demonstrators built a brick wall one metre high to prevent cars from passing through, while allowing a pathway for emergency cases. "The new developments on the financial and security fronts must be tackled quickly," the presidency statement said.

After a port explosion devastated whole tracts of Beirut in August and killed 200 people, Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government resigned and stayed on in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed. But the new prime minister-designate, Saad al-Hariri, is at loggerheads with President Aoun and has been unable to form a new government to carry out the needed reforms to unlock international aid. On Saturday, Diab threatened to quit even caretaker work to try to push for the formation of a new government.

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rai hit at politicians in his Sunday sermon: "How can the people not revolt when the price of one dollar has surpassed 10,000 Lebanese pounds in one day, how can they not revolt when the minimum wage is $70?" Rai has called for an U.N.-sponsored international conference to help Lebanon. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan, Laila Bassam, Ellen Francis and Beirut bureau; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Angus MacSwan, William Maclean and Aurora Ellis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar at 3-1/2-month high on firmer yields, U.S. growth

Graphic World FX rates httpstmsnrt.rs2RBWI5E Updates currency prices, adds analyst commentBy John McCrank NEW YORK, March 8 Reuters - The U.S. dollar hit a 3-12-month high against a basket of currencies on Monday on expectations of strong...

Polish women mark Women's Day protesting abortion ban

Womens rights activists in Poland marked International Womens Day on Monday caught between reasons to celebrate and a heavy sense that they are facing a long battle ahead.This years Womens Day, which was marked with protests, comes after a ...

US STOCKS-Dow advances as stimulus bill nears finish line

The Dow climbed on Monday, led by stocks poised to benefit the most from an economic rebound as the 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill awaited a final Congressional vote this week, and heavyweight tech-related stocks swung between gains and ...

U.S. arrests another Oath Keepers associate over Capitol riots

The U.S. Justice Department has arrested another alleged associate of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia over his alleged role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In charging documents made public on Monday, the FBI said Robert Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021