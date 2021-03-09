U.S. says Yemen's Houthis have to stop attacking and start negotiating

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that the Houthis must demonstrate willingness to engage in a political process to achieve peace in Yemen, after the group claimed responsibility for drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia.

"Attacks like these are not the actions of a group that is serious about peace," Price said, adding that the attacks were "unacceptable" and put civilians at risk, including Americans.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)