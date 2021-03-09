Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2021 01:42 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 01:39 IST
U.S. says Yemen's Houthis have to stop attacking and start negotiating
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that the Houthis must demonstrate willingness to engage in a political process to achieve peace in Yemen, after the group claimed responsibility for drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia.

"Attacks like these are not the actions of a group that is serious about peace," Price said, adding that the attacks were "unacceptable" and put civilians at risk, including Americans.

