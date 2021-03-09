BRIEF-Ustr Says The Agreement Will Determine How To Split Tariff Rate Quota Quantities Between EU And Uk

BRIEF-Ustr Says The Agreement Will Determine How To Split Tariff Rate Quota Quantities Between EU And UkReuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 01:47 IST
* USTR ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF WTO QUOTA NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE EUROPEAN UNION
* USTR SAYS THE AGREEMENT WILL DETERMINE HOW TO SPLIT TARIFF RATE QUOTA QUANTITIES BETWEEN EU AND UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
