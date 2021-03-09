Left Menu

BRIEF-Ustr Says The Agreement Will Determine How To Split Tariff Rate Quota Quantities Between EU And Uk

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 01:47 IST
* USTR ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF WTO QUOTA NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE EUROPEAN UNION

* USTR SAYS THE AGREEMENT WILL DETERMINE HOW TO SPLIT TARIFF RATE QUOTA QUANTITIES BETWEEN EU AND UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

