Kamala Harris to make U.N. debut as U.S. vice president at gender equality meeting

Kamala Harris is due to make her United Nations debut as U.S. vice president next week when she addresses an annual United Nations meeting on the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Harris will speak at the virtual 65th Commission on the Status of Women on March 16, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Monday, adding Washington would also join a U.N. "Group of Friends for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)