Lebanese army fires at Israeli drone flying over Meiss Ej Jabal -Al-Manar TV

Lebanese army fires at Israeli drone flying over Meiss Ej Jabal -Al-Manar TVReuters | Beirut | Updated: 09-03-2021 03:00 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 03:00 IST
The Lebanese army fired at an Israeli drone flying over its station in Meiss Ej Jabal, Lebanese Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV said late on Monday.
Israeli forces fired flares at the border with Lebanon, near Meiss Ej Jabal, but no injuries were confirmed, according to witnesses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
