Left Menu

U.S. sues EZ Lynk for selling CMPNYvehicle emissions defeat devices

In a complaint filed in the federal court in Manhattan, the U.S. Department of Justice accused EZ Lynk of having since 2016 violated the federal Clean Air Act by selling its aftermarket EZ Lynk System for drivers of Ford, GMC and Chrysler trucks, among other vehicles. The government said the system includes a device that plugs into vehicles' computers to install deletion software, a cloud platform that stores the software, and an app that lets drivers buy and install the software through their smartphones.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 04:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 04:16 IST
U.S. sues EZ Lynk for selling CMPNYvehicle emissions defeat devices

The U.S. government on Monday sued automobile device manufacturer EZ Lynk for selling tens of thousands of "defeat devices" that enabled car and truck owners to disable their vehicles' computerized emission controls at the push of a button. In a complaint filed in the federal court in Manhattan, the U.S. Department of Justice accused EZ Lynk of having since 2016 violated the federal Clean Air Act by selling its aftermarket EZ Lynk System for drivers of Ford, GMC and Chrysler trucks, among other vehicles.

The government said the system includes a device that plugs into vehicles' computers to install deletion software, a cloud platform that stores the software, and an app that lets drivers buy and install the software through their smartphones. According to court papers, the Cayman Islands-based company "actively encourages" drivers to use EZ Lynk System, including through an online forum where drivers praise the product and some EZ Lynk representatives even offer technical support.

"Emissions controls on cars and trucks protect the public from harmful effects of air pollution," U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan said in a statement. "EZ Lynk has put the public’s health at risk by manufacturing and selling devices intended to disable those emissions controls." Other defendants include EZ Lynk's co-founders Bradley Gintz and Thomas Wood, and an affiliate, Prestige Worldwide. Neither EZ Lynk nor a lawyer for the defendants immediately responded to requests for comment.

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties, including daily fines, for Clean Air Act violations, and an injunction against further EZ Lynk System sales and installations. Drivers can sometimes obtain faster acceleration and better fuel economy by using defeat devices.

The U.S. government has stepped-up oversight of vehicle emissions after Volkswagen AG admitted in 2015 to intentionally evading emissions rules. The German automaker has since incurred more than $30 billion in penalties and costs. The case is U.S. v EZ Lynk SEZC et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-01986.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to firm on global recovery prospects

Asian stocks were set for a strong open on Tuesday, helped mostly by global recovery prospects and the passage of a 1.9 U.S. trillion stimulus bill, shaking off a mixed Wall Street session after a big downturn in tech shares. U.S. Treasury ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Kamala Harris to make U.N. debut as U.S. vice president at gender equality meetingKamala Harris is due to make her United Nations debut as U.S. vice president next week when she addresses...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Mixed Martial Arts Swedes go pro to keep fighting careers goingSwedens mixed martial artists have been forced into an odd career choice if they want to keep fighting -- they have to turn...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Family accuses Rochester city of wrongful death of Black man in police custodyThe family of a Black man who died of asphyxiation last year while in police custody in Rochester, New ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021