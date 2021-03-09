Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Family accuses Rochester city of wrongful death of Black man in police custody

The family of a Black man who died of asphyxiation last year while in police custody in Rochester, New York, charged the city on Monday with wrongfully causing his death, failing to properly train its officers and not holding them accountable. In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Rochester, the estate of Daniel Prude accused officers of causing his death when they restrained him on the ground while he was naked during an apparent mental health crisis. Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks indoors, should still avoid travel: U.S. says

People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can meet without masks indoors in small groups with others who have been inoculated but should avoid non-essential travel and continue to wear face-coverings in public, the Biden administration said on Monday. In a long-awaited update of its guidance for behaviors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated people could also meet in small groups with unvaccinated individuals deemed at low-risk for severe COVID-19 from one other household without masks. Aviation industry urges Biden to back COVID-19 health credentials

Major U.S. aviation, travel and aerospace groups on Monday joined airline unions in urging the Biden administration to help establish temporary COVID-19 health credentials to boost travel, which has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to the White House COVID-19 recovery coordinator Jeff Zients, trade group Airlines for America, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. Travel Association and 24 other groups urged the administration to work with industry to "quickly develop uniform, targeted federal guidance for temporary COVID-19 health credentials (CHC) covering both tests and vaccinations." U.S. Capitol should be secured with 'mobile fencing,' other steps recommended

An expert report unveiled on Monday recommended using "mobile fencing" to protect the U.S. Capitol and urged the creation of a rapid-reaction response force in Washington, while calling the U.S. Capitol Police poorly prepared for the Jan. 6 attack on the building. The 15-page report, compiled by a group headed by retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Russel Honoré, also recommended an upgrade to U.S. Capitol Police intelligence capabilities. The report was requested by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the aftermath of the rampage by a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters that left five people dead including a police officer. U.S. can deliver COVID-19 aid checks quickly, but child tax credit is hurdle

With plenty of practice sending out coronavirus relief payments, the U.S. government should be able to start delivering $1,400 checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes a new aid bill and President Joe Biden signs it, tax experts say. Some Americans might receive direct payments as soon as this week if the House of Representatives, as expected, passes the $1.9 trillion bill on Tuesday, compared with the lag of several weeks experienced in April 2020. Nearly 160 million households are expected to get payments, the White House estimates. U.S. Supreme Court rejects case over 'qualified immunity' for police

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped a chance to review the scope of a legal defense called qualified immunity that increasingly has been used to shield police accused of excessive force, turning away an appeal by a Cleveland man who sued after being roughed up by police while trying to enter his own home. The justices declined to hear the appeal by Shase Howse, who said he was slammed to the ground outside the house where he lived with his mother in a poor and mostly Black neighborhood, struck in the back of the neck and jailed after police deemed his actions suspicious. Howse, who was 20 at the time, is Black. The police involved in the 2016 incident are white. U.S. House will take up Senate's $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill by Wednesday: Pelosi

The U.S. House of Representatives will take up by Wednesday the Senate version of the sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package backed by President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday. Closing in on final approval of one of the biggest U.S. anti-poverty measures since the 1960s, Democrats aim to enact the massive legislation by Sunday, when enhanced federal unemployment benefits are set to expire. U.S. administers 92.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 92,089,852 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday morning and delivered 116,378,615 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech PFE.N vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said. Factbox: What is in the final version of U.S. Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid plan?

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion plan to address the human and economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic includes proposals ranging from fresh payments to households, aid for cash-strapped state and local governments, and money for schools. It is being touted by Democrats as one of the largest U.S. anti-poverty programs in decades. Here are some major elements of the legislation. The Senate revised a bill passed by the House of Representatives, which is expected to sign off this week on the latest version: Judge rules against U.S., grants bail to Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot

The U.S. Justice Department arrested another alleged associate of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia on charges he took part in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, 6, and a judge granted him bail on Monday, rejecting government requests to keep him detained. According to court papers, Roberto Minuta, 36, who owns a tattoo shop in Newburgh, New York, "berated and taunted" U.S. Capitol Police while clad in military-style gear, then attacked the Capitol and disrupted Congress as it was certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

