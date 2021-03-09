Left Menu

1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict dies

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 10:02 IST
Noor Mohammad Khan, a 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts convict, has died at his residence here after a prolonged illness, a police official said.

Khan, a close aide of the blasts conspiracy mastermind Tiger Memon, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the special TADA court in the case on November 24, 2006.

He died at his home in suburban Khar on Sunday, the official said on Monday.

He was buried at the Santacruz burial ground on Monday morning, he said.

A builder by profession, Khan was convicted for storing in his godown 58 bags of the explosive RDX and later disposing them of in the Nagla creek in neighbouring Thane.

At least 257 people were killed after 12 coordinated blasts ripped through Mumbai on March 12, 1993.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

