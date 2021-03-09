Left Menu

Kolkata Fire: PM approves Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed sadness at the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident.The Prime Ministers Office PMO also said Rs 50,000 would be given to the seriously injured persons.Saddened by the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 10:04 IST
Kolkata Fire: PM approves Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed sadness at the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also said Rs 50,000 would be given to the seriously injured persons.

''Saddened by the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,'' Modi tweeted.

At least seven people were killed in an inferno in a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, which houses zonal offices of Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Two more persons were also feared dead, Banerjee, who has visited the spot, said.

''PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic fire in Kolkata. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured,'' the PMO said in a tweet.

Out of the seven deceased, four were firefighters, one assistant sub-inspector posted at the Hare Street police station and one RPF personnel, West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Basu said. The seventh person is a senior official of the Railways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lupin Pharma partners with Endoceutics to commercialise Intrarosa in Canada

Drug major Lupin on Tuesday said its subsidiary Lupin Pharma has partnered with Endoceutics, a womens health focused biotech company, to commercialise Intrarosa in Canada.Lupin Pharma Canada has Partnered with Endoceutics for the commercial...

National flags on high masts to be unfurled at 500 places across Delhi on occasion of 75th Independence Day: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia.

National flags on high masts to be unfurled at 500 places across Delhi on occasion of 75th Independence Day Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia....

England players suffered weight loss in fourth Test against India, says Stokes

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes has revealed that he and his teammates endured sudden weight loss during the fourth and final Test against India here after a stomach illness hit the tourists before the match. England lost the four-Test ...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures slide 2% on inflation jitters

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index sank 2 on Monday as the passage of a 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package by the U.S. Senate lifted bond yields, pressuring richly valued technology stocks and sparking inflation concerns.The Senate on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021