CRPF organises free medical camp in J-K's Udhampur

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday organised a free medical health check-up camp and distributed free medicines under the Civic Action Program in Mandi village of Udhampur district.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-03-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 10:08 IST
Free medical camp organised by CRPF in J-K's Udhampur. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday organised a free medical health check-up camp and distributed free medicines under the Civic Action Program in Mandi village of Udhampur district. People gathered in large numbers for the health camp organised by the 137th Battalion of CRPF.

M.K. Khan Commandant 137th Bn of CRPF told ANI, " Though the main role of ours is to give internal security, we are always ready to provide any assistance to the public be it in times of elections, earthquakes, landslides or in civic programs. Central schemes should reach poor people in the villages. This medical camp aims at that." He said that the 137th Battalion had organised several other free health check-up camps in the Udhampur district earlier.

"Here at Mandi specialist doctors check the patients without consultation fees and we distribute medicines for free," he said He added that over 2,000 villagers availed themselves of medical benefits at the camp.

Abdul Rashid a resident of mandi said, "We get treatment for all kinds of ailments here. I thank the CRPF for the work they are doing for us". Nisha Sharma, Chairman development council Tikri block said, "The CRPF has done much to help for us. They conducted several camps here. The medical centre is very far from here, so this camp is of great help to poor people in the village." (ANI)

