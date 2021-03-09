Left Menu

Mexico's landmark cannabis bill one step closer to becoming law

Two special committees of Mexico's Lower House of Congress late on Monday approved a draft bill to decriminalize marijuana and sent it on to the full chamber, bringing it a step closer to creating one of the world's largest markets for the drug.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-03-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 10:32 IST
Mexico's landmark cannabis bill one step closer to becoming law
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two special committees of Mexico's Lower House of Congress late on Monday approved a draft bill to decriminalize marijuana and sent it on to the full chamber, bringing it a step closer to creating one of the world's largest markets for the drug. The bill, backed by the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, would mark a major shift in a country bedeviled for years by violence between feuding drug cartels.

The health and justice committees approved the bill, which easily passed the Senate in a vote in November and would create a huge new legal market for marijuana that companies are eager to tap. Colombian-Canadian Khiron Life Sciences, Canada's Canopy Growth, and The Green Organic Dutchman, as well as Medical Marijuana from California, are among other firms eyeing Mexico.

The full chamber of the Lower House is scheduled to discuss the bill on Tuesday, two congressional sources told Reuters. The bill would create the Mexican Institute for the Regulation and Control of Cannabis, which will issue five types of licenses for the cultivation, transformation, sale, research, and export or import of marijuana.

Only people 18 years and older, and with a permit, may grow, carry or consume marijuana and its derivatives, according to the bill, which Lopez Obrador's ruling MORENA party proposed. MORENA has a majority in both chambers of Congress. Lopez Obrador has argued that decriminalizing cannabis and other narcotics could help combat Mexico's powerful drug cartels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shriram Vijayakumar Appointed as CEO of IHH Healthcare India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Mr. Shriram Vijayakumar has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of IHH Healthcare India, effective 01 March 2021. Shriram joined IHH Healthcare as Chief Operating Officer COO of its ...

De Beers Group extends global partnership with UN Women

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 9 ANIBusinessWire India In celebration of International Womens Day, De Beers Group is pleased to announce it has extended its global partnership with UN Women for a further five years. Joining the newly-forme...

Rs 45 crore allocated for installation of high masts with national flags at 500 places in Delhi: Dy CM Manish Sisodia.

Rs 45 crore allocated for installation of high masts with national flags at 500 places in Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia....

Lupin Pharma partners with Endoceutics to commercialise Intrarosa in Canada

Drug major Lupin on Tuesday said its subsidiary Lupin Pharma has partnered with Endoceutics, a womens health focused biotech company, to commercialise Intrarosa in Canada.Lupin Pharma Canada has Partnered with Endoceutics for the commercial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021