Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone - state media

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone - state mediaReuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-03-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 10:33 IST
The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthi group intercepted an armed drone launched by the Iran-aligned movement towards Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia, Saudi state media reported on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Saudi
- Khamis Mushait
- Saudi Arabia
- Houthi
- Iran
