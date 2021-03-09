Left Menu

Man beaten to death by neighbours in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 10:46 IST
A 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbours in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Rupesh, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, they said, adding that six people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the police, they received information at around 11.45 pm on Monday regarding a quarrel at Raghubir Nagar.

A police team reached the spot and got to know that the injured were already taken to the GGS hospital. One of the injured, Rupesh, was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital, a senior police officer said.

The brother of the deceased, Mukesh, stated that around 11 pm, a quarrel broke out between their neighbour Tarun and his wife Priyanka. Subsequently, Tarun's father Ravinder, mother Anita, brother Puneet and cousin Deepa got involved and all of them created a ruckus, the officer said.

When Mukesh and his mother objected to it and the use of foul language, the accused allegedly beat them up, the police said.

Rupesh, his father Rajbahadur and maternal uncle Rajbir tried to pacify the accused, but Deepa, Puneet and Ravinder called their friends Nitin, Kaju, Summi and Gaurav, and all of them allegedly assaulted Mukesh, Rupesh and some other family members of the deceased with sticks, the police said.

By the time the police were informed of the incident, the accused had fled the spot, they added.

Mukesh sustained injuries on his head and right hand in the incident. His father, mother, uncle and sister-in-law also got injured, the police said.

A case has been registered at the Rajouri Garden police station, they said, adding that Ravinder (48), his wife Anita (45), son Tarun (23), Tarun's wife Priyanka (21), Deepa (30) and Gaurav (19) have been arrested.

Efforts are on to nab the remaining accused, the police said.

