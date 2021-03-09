ED raids Punjab MLA Khaira, others in money-laundering case

ED raids Punjab MLA Khaira, others in money-laundering casePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:02 IST
The ED raided the premises of Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and a few others on Tuesday in connection with a money-laundering case linked to narcotics trafficking and the creation of an alleged fake passport, officials said.
They said the searches are being carried out at Khaira's residence in Chandigarh, five other locations in Haryana and Punjab and two places in Delhi.
Khaira (56) is a legislator of the Punjab Ekta Party, which he founded in 2019. He is an MLA from Bholath in Kapurthala district.
Khaira was elected to the state Assembly in 2017 on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket.
Sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the action is being carried out against the Punjab lawmaker and others under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is aimed at gathering more evidence to take forward the probe.
The investigation, under money-laundering charges, is related to alleged drugs trafficking and a fake passport case, they said.
A few accused, who are being investigated in the case, are lodged in jail, the sources said.
