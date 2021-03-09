Left Menu

ED raids Punjab MLA Khaira, others in money-laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:02 IST
ED raids Punjab MLA Khaira, others in money-laundering case

The ED raided the premises of Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and a few others on Tuesday in connection with a money-laundering case linked to narcotics trafficking and the creation of an alleged fake passport, officials said.

They said the searches are being carried out at Khaira's residence in Chandigarh, five other locations in Haryana and Punjab and two places in Delhi.

Khaira (56) is a legislator of the Punjab Ekta Party, which he founded in 2019. He is an MLA from Bholath in Kapurthala district.

Khaira was elected to the state Assembly in 2017 on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket.

Sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the action is being carried out against the Punjab lawmaker and others under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is aimed at gathering more evidence to take forward the probe.

The investigation, under money-laundering charges, is related to alleged drugs trafficking and a fake passport case, they said.

A few accused, who are being investigated in the case, are lodged in jail, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shriram Vijayakumar Appointed as CEO of IHH Healthcare India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Mr. Shriram Vijayakumar has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of IHH Healthcare India, effective 01 March 2021. Shriram joined IHH Healthcare as Chief Operating Officer COO of its ...

De Beers Group extends global partnership with UN Women

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 9 ANIBusinessWire India In celebration of International Womens Day, De Beers Group is pleased to announce it has extended its global partnership with UN Women for a further five years. Joining the newly-forme...

Rs 45 crore allocated for installation of high masts with national flags at 500 places in Delhi: Dy CM Manish Sisodia.

Rs 45 crore allocated for installation of high masts with national flags at 500 places in Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia....

Lupin Pharma partners with Endoceutics to commercialise Intrarosa in Canada

Drug major Lupin on Tuesday said its subsidiary Lupin Pharma has partnered with Endoceutics, a womens health focused biotech company, to commercialise Intrarosa in Canada.Lupin Pharma Canada has Partnered with Endoceutics for the commercial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021