Delhi Police successfully tackles challenges posed by COVID-19

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Delhi Police successfully tackled several unprecedented issues, including the migrant labourers' crisis, Independence Day celebrations and enforcing social distancing norms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Delhi Police successfully tackled several unprecedented issues, including the migrant labourers' crisis, Independence Day celebrations and enforcing social distancing norms. During the nation-wide lockdown announced in March 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the mass movement of migrant labourers across the country, especially in the national capital, was a major challenge.

The Delhi Police tackled the shortage problem of food, water, shelter and clothes with tact and officers frequently visited shelters to distribute essential items. Police vehicles were given Public Announcement systems to spread awareness among the labourers about COVID-19. Independence Day was also celebrated amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Security was provided by the Delhi Police while maintaining the balance between the sanctity and dignity of the national function. Detailed planning and meticulous implementation enabled the police force to execute arrangements without untoward incidents.

According to Satish Golchha, Special Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Delhi Police, a slew of additional measures were taken, including handy masks for distribution, display boards and hand sanitiser dispensers. "For security checks, personnel did not frisk the guests but extended a handheld metal detector in order to avoid close contact. Adequate face masks were kept handy for distribution at various points of the venue and hand sanitisers were made available at pre-defined locations," Golachha said.

Medical booths were also set up to cater to visitors who might have indicated COVID-19 symptoms and ambulance were stationed at four locations. In order to ensure social distancing in public, the police force initiated several campaigns and shifted fruit and vegetable mandis to more manageable locations. Strict access control and staggering timings were ensured to effectively monitor movement.

Personnel of the Delhi Police themselves, too, were equipped with adequate safety gear, PPE kits, face shields, and masks. Eight-hour shifts were ensured, and pamphlets containing COVID-19 SOPs were distributed. (ANI)

