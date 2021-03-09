Left Menu

Maharashtra: 9 injured in road accident in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nine people were injured in an accident involving three vehicles in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place around Monday midnight near Hadolati village in Ahmedpur tehsil when a jeep driver apparently lost control over the wheels.

As a result, the jeep hit a bus coming from the opposite side, an official from Jalkot police station said.

At the same time, a tempo coming from behind hit the jeep on its rear ride, he said.

Nine occupants of the three vehicles received injuries and they were taken to a nearby hospital, the official said.

Two of them, who were reported to be in a serious condition, were later shifted to a government hospital in Latur city, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

