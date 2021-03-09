Both Houses of Parliament adjourned after Opposition ruckus over fuel prices

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 12 noon following an uproar by the Opposition over the rising fuel prices in the country. Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition Members of Parliament raised slogans, demanding a discussion on fuel price rise.

Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 12 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition over the same issue. While commencing the Rajya Sabha session, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said: "During the remaining part of the Budget session, members will be seated in Rajya Sabha chambers and its gallery only, with some physical distancing. 142 seats have been made available in Rajya Sabha chamber and remaining members to sit in the gallery."

Advertisement

The decision to revise the timing of both Houses was announced on Monday. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were operating under curtailed hours of timing and social distancing norms amid COVID-19 induced norms. Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was scheduled to function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha was scheduled to function between 4 pm to 10 pm.

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament commenced from Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)