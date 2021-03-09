Maha: Labourer killed in metal structure collapse in Raigad

A 41-year-old labourer was killed after a metal structure on which he was engaged in some maintenance work collapsed on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 5 pm on Monday in Khopoli area, he said.

The victim had climbed on the metal structure and was doing some work when it suddenly crashed, the official from Khopoli police station said.

The labourer fell on the ground and received serious injuries on his head and chest, he said.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The police have registered an accidental death case, he added.

